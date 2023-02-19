HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating what led up to a Sunday evening shooting in the Highland Park area that left one man dead.

Henrico Police responded to the 2100 block of Rhudy Street at the intersection of Hargrove Avenue around 6:11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19 for a shooting. When police arrived in the largely residential area, they found an adult man dead on scene.

The victim has not been identified yet and police are currently contacting next-of-kin.

As of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the scene remains active and police are still canvassing the area. Rhudy Street and Hargrove Avenue are currently closed.

Police are asking anyone with information, including surveillance footage or doorbell camera footage of the incident, to call police at 804-501-5000 or to send an email to police@henrico.us