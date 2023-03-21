HENRICO COUNTRY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is injured after a shooting inside a Henrico business on Tuesday evening.

Henrico Police responded to a business on the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 for a reported shooting.

According to police, the shooting took place inside the business. One man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

Henrico Police is still early stages of the investigation and is not currently seeking anyone in connection to the incident.