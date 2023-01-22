HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man was possibly injured on Sunday evening after an attempted robbery ended in gunfire in Henrico.

Henrico Police officers responded to the 5900 block of Queens Thorpe Court, a short distance from the Richmond Raceway, just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22 for a reported shooting.

Police believe that a fight began between three men that resulted from an attempted robbery. During this fight, one round was fired, according to police.

Officers also believe that one person was hit by gunfire. However, the person that was potentially injured left the scene before police arrived. Officers have not been able to make contact with this person or confirm his identity.

According to police, there is no danger to the community at this time.