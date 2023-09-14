HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in custody after a chase led police officers onto Interstate 95 in Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Division of Police, officers tried to stop a reckless driver at the intersection of Hungary Road and Cleveland Street in the Glen Allen area of Henrico County on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 14.

The driver refused to stop and led the officers on a chase, turning onto I-95 South. The officers eventually caught up to the driver near the Route 301 overpass. The chase caused a traffic backup in the area as two lanes of I-95 South were closed.

One person was arrested and no injuries were reported in the incident. The driver was not identified by police.