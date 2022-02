HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — One person is in critical condition in the hospital after a crash and shooting on Azalea Avenue in Henrico.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Azalea Avenue at around 7:15 p.m. and found a man who was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Police have secured the area and are in the preliminary stages of investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.