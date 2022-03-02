HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been hospitalized after a shooting in Henrico County Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred around the 2800 Block of East Laburnum Avenue just around 6:20 Wednesday. According to the Henrico County Police Department, when officers arrived to the scene they found one person suffering from non-life threatening injuries who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are still on scene investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.