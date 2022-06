West Broad Street and Skipwith Road after a two-vehicle crash that hospitalized one person with critical injuries (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash on West Broad Street in the West End of Henrico.

According to the Henrico Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of West Broad and Skipwith Road and one person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Broad Street is down to one lane in the westbound direction as police investigate this incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.