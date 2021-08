HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Carolina Avenue in Henrico County.

The Henrico County Police Department asks that drivers avoid Carolina Avenue as they work to clear the scene. Anyone attempting to access the warehouses across from the Raceway is encouraged to use Laburnum Avenue instead.

Police say they are not able to identify the victim or indicate the cause of the crash at this time.