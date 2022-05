HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital after a shooting near the Parham Road campus of Reynolds Community College.

According to Henrico Police, officers responded to the 9000 block of Lydell Drive just after 5:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting.

When they got to there, officers found one person shot who was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is not threat to the public.