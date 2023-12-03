HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in the Libbie Mill Midtown area of Henrico County are now calling for transparency after they say they have not received mail from the United States Postal Service (USPS) for more than 10 days.

Resident George Hardy reached out to 8News about the ongoing problem and sat down with news crews to discuss more on the matter.

“The excuses of COVID and things like that are are well behind us,” Hardy said. “We can’t use that anymore. We need to adapt and change.”

Hardy said has been missing utility bills, pay checks, a credit card and more due to the mail delays.

“There’s a credit card waiting for me that I applied for. I’ve got the statement for that new credit card. I have not got the credit card yet, though,” Hardy said. “The statement came to me electronically, as I always get all my statements and the credit card is still somewhere in the post office.”

In an effort to find a solutions and answers to the ongoing issue, Hardy consulted with staff at this local post office who provided a number of in-house concerns, such as low staffing numbers and non-working machines.

Hardy added that postal service employees have asked residents to put their name on a list so their packages can be pulled for pick-up.

Neighbors said there are now a number of residents who have put their name down, who were told they would receive a call, but have yet to receive one.

Laura Freiden told 8News she also has been without mail for more than ten days and has been expecting important documents for a planned trip that is soon approaching along with a package she ordered for someone else.

Freiden said she’s also worried about her surrounding community members.

“I think about the businesses that are around here that aren’t getting their mail,” Freiden said. “I mean, that’s got to be a terrible problem for them.”

8News reached out to USPS for comment on the matter and were met with an emailed response:

Each piece of mail is important to the Postal Service, and we are committed to making every delivery. Local managers have been advised to implement normal contingency plans when needed to ensure all routes are covered. We hear customer concerns, and we’re working to resolve any issues. Customers with mail delivery questions can contact their local Post Office or call 1-800-ASK-USPS. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank customers for their continued support. Philip Bogenberger, spokesperson for the United States Postal Service

“Look at the financial implications if you mail a check. Who knows if that’s been picked up in there, there’s an outgoing mailbox,” Hardy explained. “For health insurance, let’s say it doesn’t get paid — they cancel your health insurance… maybe you get a notification, hopefully you will.”

State leaders have been aware of the ongoing issue, as Sen. Tim Kaine wrote a letter this past May to the postal agency urging officials to address mail delays across the region.

The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office opted to sponsor a ‘postal town hall meeting‘ to allow USPS representatives to address an increase in mail delays along with mail theft and fraud in the city.

According to information released by the Office of the Richmond’s Commonwealth’s Attorney on Sunday, Dec. 3, the public meeting was canceled.

8News reached out to the U.S. Postal Service for comment regarding the declined and a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said, “There was a scheduling conflict for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service personnel that did not permit our attendance.”

Hardy said he finally received mail during the afternoon on Sunday, Dec. 3, but not the entirety of what he should have received in the last 11 days.

“We’re just asking for regularity of service and and to live up to the promises they make,” Hardy said. “If they can’t live up to the promises they make, then they need to change the promise that they’ll make.