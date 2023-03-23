HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As of 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening, power has been restored to over 1,500 homes and businesses in Henrico County.

At 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 23, 1,560 homes and businesses in the Short Pump area that are Dominion Energy customers were without power.

The primary areas impacted included West Broad Village and the Wellesley area.

The causes for the outage were pending investigation, according to Dominion Energy. Crews were in the area assessing damage.

There were also Dominion crews in the area on Thursday performing equipment maintenance, but it is unclear if that is related to the current outage.

For real-time updates on local outages, go to the Dominion Energy outage map.