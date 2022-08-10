RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 1,800 homes and businesses are without power in Henrico’s East End Wednesday afternoon.

There is currently a severe storm warning with threats of flash flooding, damaging winds and hail, according to 8News Meteorologists.

In total, 1,861 customers are without power in the Montrose area crossing I-64. Dominion Energy’s estimated time of outage restoration is currently between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

You can track power outages in your area by using the Dominion Energy outage map.