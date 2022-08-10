RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over 1,800 homes and businesses are without power in Henrico’s East End Wednesday afternoon.

There is currently a severe storm warning with threats of flash flooding, damaging winds and hail, according to 8News Meteorologists.

In total, 1,861 customers are without power in the Montrose area crossing I-64. Dominion Energy’s estimated time of outage restoration is currently between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

You can track power outages in your area by using the Dominion Energy outage map.

Screenshot from Dominion Energy’s power outage map