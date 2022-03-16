HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Over 460 Henrico County Public Schools students showed up at the Richmond Raceway Wednesday to present their career skills to potential future employers.

The Career Rodeo Skills Challenge event is an opportunity for seniors to show off their skillset by performing work-based challenges in a type of live audition for potential future employers over the course of an hour and a half.

The students were given numbers to wear on their backs –in typical rodeo style– and the potential employers were able to walk around and take note of any students they would be interested in hiring. Over 260 employers showed up to the rodeo Wednesday, where they were able to request student resumes or interviews on the spot.

Mac Beatom, Director of Workforce and Career Development, said that the event is a great opportunity for employers to see first-hand what the students are capable of doing.

“We have students doing everything from a mock trial, to a traffic stop with the police, to EMT, to barbering, cosmetology, electricity, masonry, machining, you name it, we have it here,” Beatom said.

The event was also attended by around 1,000 eighth-graders, who had the ability to walk around and get a sense of what kind of future career path they might be interested in.

The Career Rodeo took place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16. It is the second of a three-part HCPS series of events designed to connect students and employers. The third installment, the Career and Technical Letter-of-Intent Signing Day, takes place in May. Students and employers will gather to celebrate their partnerships in a style similar to signing day for athletes.