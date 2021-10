HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Ramps on I-64 and Airport Drive will be closed overnight for paving starting Sunday night, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The closures will impact various ramps throughout the area from Oct. 17 to Oct. 29. VDOT said detours will be posted during the weekend hours, and drivers should use caution when traveling through work zones.

This work is part of the I-64/Airport Drive bridge replacement and interchange improvements project from VDOT.