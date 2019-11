HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer flipped over on north I-195 causing major backups Monday afternoon.

All lanes of Laburnum Avenue are closed because of the crash. The ramp from Hamilton and Broad street is also closed, VDOT said.

Drivers should expect delays as traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

According to VDOT, there is currently a two-mile backup.

