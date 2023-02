HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The north entrance to Richmond International Airport is closed due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The Richmond International Airport said the entrance connects to the airport at Airport Drive and Williamsburg Road.

Drivers are asked to use the detour as directed or use the south entrance — Laburnum Avenue to Charles City Road to Airport Drive — until further notice.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.