HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A huge paint spill at a Henrico County intersection unexpectedly discolored drivers’ cars and their day.

Around 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, a truck hauling barrels of paint lost part of its load, spilling white paint onto a dark-colored SUV at the Waller Road intersection and pouring out across Staples Mill.

The white paint splattered all over the SUV’s windshield, driver’s side windows and tires. But it wasn’t the only one rolling around in white paint — a red car got paint on its tires, too.

Mario Torres, who drove through the paint moments after it spilled, said he saw a truck speed through a red light before swerving and slamming on the brakes, narrowly missing the SUV.

“He almost got killed. Thank God he didn’t,” he said.

Torres said he saw about 10 other drivers travel through the paint, too.

The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality came to the scene to help clean up the mess.

Part of the intersection was shut down for hours as crews continued shoveling white paint off the road until the evening.

Matt Highfill owns a painting contractor company in Henrico County. His team carries paint in their vans but said it’s important to always secure a load.

“It’s surprising. You don’t see that every day, but that is a big mess up,” he said.

Highfill said if a driver ever gets into a situation like this, they should contact the driver responsible and the local government for help. He also said they should wait before cleaning their car off.

“You don’t want to wash it off because it can be an environmental issue,” he said.

Drivers could also consider getting a ceramic coating on their car. Highfill said this could help protect the car and, once the paint dries, it would make it easier for a mobile car detailer to get the paint off.

The Henrico County Police Division said the driver of the truck hauling the paint was charged with failure to secure a load.

AAA told 8News that drivers with paint on their cars should reach out to their own insurance company under comprehensive coverage. It’s likely that the driver’s insurance company would try to identify the owner of the vehicle that spilled the paint and work with them or their insurance company to pay for repairs and cleanup.

Insurance agents also said it’s important to take pictures of the damage and to have a police report.