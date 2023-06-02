HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A parent of a Longdale Elementary School student has been charged after police say his child brought a firearm to school.

According to the Henrico County Police Division, after a thorough investigation and consultation with the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the student’s father, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Craig Berger of Henrico, was charged with abuse and neglect of children, as well as allowing access to firearms by children.

At around 11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, a Henrico School Resource Officer was called to Longdale Elementary School after a student reported seeing a gun in one of the school’s bathrooms.

After investigating, the student who reportedly brought the gun was identified and the gun was recovered. There was no known threat made against anyone in the school, according to police.