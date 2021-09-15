Parents searching for answers after their 4 year old comes home from pre-K bloodied

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 4 year old Henrico girl’s parents are searching for answers after their daughter came home from school badly injured Tuesday.

Angeliqua Chappell shocked her parents Migeuel Orengo and Shanika Chappell after stepping off the school bus on Sept. 14. Orengo and Chappell told 8News, the young girl came home from pre-school wearing her mask as usual, but this time it was covered in blood. They said their daughter Angeliqua also had blood dripping down her shirt.

Orengo told 8News, her lips were swollen, which later bruised.

“We were angry. I mean not at anybody, but, we were just angry that she came home hurt,” said Orengo.

As is the tradition for parents at the start of the new school year, Orengo and Chappell took a photo of Angeliqua yesterday before she headed off to Harvie Elementary School in Henrico. Orengo said his daughter told him what happened when she got home from school.

Orengo said his daughter said, “I hit myself in the classroom with the table and the teacher gave me another mask and put me on the bus.”

This morning, Orengo and Chappell met with her teacher and the principal. According to the couple, the teacher said she didn’t see anything.

Orengo said he’s confused by the response.

“Because if you walk to the school, it’s only five minutes from my house,” he said. “If you drive it’s only a minute and a half. That’s just too much blood just to be siting down for five minutes.”

He hopes that he’ll get to review the surveillance footage from the bus.

“I don’t want to point fingers at anybody until we’re 100% sure what happened,” said Orengo. “I just need answers. That’s it.”

He has contacted the Virginia Board of Education. 8News has reached out to Henrico Public Schools for a comment.