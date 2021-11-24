Part of Nine Mile Road temporarily shut down after car crashes into power pole

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Part of Nine Mile Road in Henrico County’s East End is shut down after a car crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning.

Around 2 a.m., Henrico Police responded to reports of a crash on Eastbound Nine Mile Rd. and Pleasant Street.

Once on scene, officers noticed damage to a power pole. HPD has not said if there were any injuries to the driver as a result of the crash.

Eastbound Nine Mile Rd. at Pleasant St. is currently shut down while Dominion crews replace the power pole.

Henrico Police said the road closure will likely affect traffic in the area throughout the morning.