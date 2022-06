HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Part of Poplar Spring Road in the East End of Henrico County will be closed for emergency railroad repair work.

The railroad crossing between Charles City Road and Portugee Road will be closed for the emergency work performed by CSX at the crossing.

No traffic will be able to pass over during the rail work. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police said there is no estimate of when the road will reopen.