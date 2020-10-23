Pedestrian fatally hit by truck in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after being hit by a truck in the 7100 block of West Broad Street on Thursday. The Henrico County Police Department says they received the call at 11:22 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Harris. Police say Harris was taken from the scene to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The truck driver is not believed to have been speeding or under the influence of alcohol while driving. Police say the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

