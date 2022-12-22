HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a crash that left a pedestrian hospitalized and Broad Street temporarily closed.

Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, officers were called to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the adult male pedestrian was found with life-threatening injuries and was transported by Henrico Fire & EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment. No persons inside the vehicle involved in the incident were injured.

Broad Street was shut down for approximately 90 minutes as officers conducted an investigation of the scene. As of 7:45 p.m., all lanes of traffic had been reopened and traffic had returned to normal, according to police.

“Henrico Police would like to remind the public to please take extra care when walking in areas with a high volume of vehicle traffic and to always cross the roadway at designated crosswalks,” said Lt. Grady Orr with the Henrico County Police Division.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call 804-501-5000.