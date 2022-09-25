HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police have confirmed the identity of the man who was fatally hit in Eastern Henrico County Saturday night.

A pedestrian who was hit by a person driving a Ford Focus has been identified as 52-year-old Alberto Gutierrez of Chesterfield County by Henrico Police in a press release Sunday night.

Gutierrez was walking across the intersection of Kenway Avenue and Nine Mile Road at 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, when the incident occurred.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene when Gutierrez was hit and he was brought to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the Ford Focus stayed at the scene and cooperated with the police according to the announcement.

The crash remains under investigation.