Pedestrian identified in Staples Mill Road fatal crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have identified the pedestrian killed in a crash Friday night.

Harvey Paul Cowan, 44, of Henrico was trying to cross Staples Mill Road when he was struck and killed by a driver around 8:15 p.m., authorities said.

Officers were called to the Route 33 area of Staples Mills Road and Heisler Avenue following reports of the accident. 8News viewers reached out and said they saw what appeared to be a body in the roadway.

Henrico County Police spokesman Lt. Matthew Pecka later confirmed a pedestrian was fatally struck and died at the scene.

“The driver involved immediately stopped and called for help via 9-1-1,” Henrico Police said.

In light of this fatal crash, Henrico police want to remind everyone to follow these safety tips:

