HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was hit and killed by a car while walking on Nine Mile Road in eastern Henrico County.

According to the Henrico Police Department, officers and Henrico County EMS were called to Nine Mile Road near Kenway Avenue at around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.

Nine Mile Road and Kenway Avenue in eastern Henrico County

It was determined that a man was hit by a Ford Focus, the driver of which stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

As of now, there have been no charges but the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.