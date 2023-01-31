HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, officers were called to the 7900 block of W. Broad Street — near the intersection of Hungary Spring Road — for a reported hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian. According to police, the incident proved fatal.

Around 8:15 p.m., police reported that the middle and right lanes of traffic is currently closed for the investigation. Police said the lanes are expected to reopen in the next one or two hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Henrico Crash Investigator Bolinger at 804-501-5000.