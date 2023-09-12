HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Division is currently investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a pedestrian that happened on Broad Street in the Short Pump area Monday evening.

Police received a call for a medical emergency between Lauderdale Drive and Pump Road on Monday, Sept. 11 around 11 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, officers found a man on the road on Broad Street near Spring Oak Drive.

Police shut down eastbound traffic on Broad Street from Lauderdale Avenue to Pump Road while the investigation was underway.

The man was identified by Henrico Police, but officials are waiting to release his identity until after his family is notified.

The Henrico Police Department has not released any information on a suspect but says a search for the person responsible is ongoing.

Data from the Traffic Records Electronic Data System used by the Department of Motor Vehicles shows five crashes have occurred in the same area as this deadly hit-and-run. Of those five crashes, two people were hurt.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Short Pump Town Center and witnessed the incident is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.