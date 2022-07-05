HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently investigating a deadly pedestrian crash that occurred near the Marion Hill neighborhood of Henrico County.

Shortly before 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5, Henrico Emergency Communications received reports of a man hit by a vehicle in the 1100 block of Oakland Road.

Henrico Police and Henrico Fire were dispatched to the location where they reportedly found a man — identified as 30-year-old Brandon Fleming of Glen Allen — lying in the road. Fleming was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers spoke with a man at the scene who had called 911. The man told officers that he had been driving down Oakland Road when he saw a person lying on the road and was unable to avoid the collision, according to police. The man reportedly stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

According to police, other evidence gathered at the scene indicates that there may have been another vehicle involved. Investigators are searching for a possible 2016-2018 white Chevrolet Malibu. The vehicle will likely have damage to the lower front end of the bumper and radiator.

Anyone with information relating to this crash is encouraged to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000. Or, for anonymous tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or use the P3 Tips mobile app.