HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed walking along W. Broad Street in Henrico County on Wednesday night.

According to police, 47-year-old Melvin Burrell Jr. was hit by a car near Deep Run Avenue. The car in question was a Honda Accord that was driving west on Broad Street. The driver hit Burrell after he entered the road from the right shoulder.

The Accord driver stopped and called 911 right away. Burrell was taken from the scene to a nearby hospital where he later died.