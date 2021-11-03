Pedestrian struck and killed by driver on Broad St. in Henrico on Tuesday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 60-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car on W. Broad St. on Tuesday night.

Henrico County Police said they responded to the scene between Innsbrook Rd. and Westerre Pkwy. around 8:15 p.m. after receiving calls of a crash.

The police’s investigation found that an Audi sedan was traveling east on Broad in the left lane when Vaughan Prichett, of Richmond, was struck. Police say the driver of the car immediately stopped, called police and remained on the scene and cooperated with officers. The driver was not injured.

No charges have been filed against the driver, and police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in this incident. The investigation is ongoing.