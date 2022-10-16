HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian in Tuckahoe.

The incident was first reported around 7:15 p.m. and is located near the corner of Blue Jay Lane and Quioccasin Road.

Police said that the westbound lanes of Quioccasin Road have been shut down between Blue Jay Lane and Pemberton Road as a result.

Officers are in the early stages of a crash investigation, according to the division. No further information is available at this time.

(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.