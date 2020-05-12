People escape unharmed, dog dies in afternoon fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – (WRIC) – Fire officials battled a blaze this afternoon on Valentine Road that left significant damage to a 3,000 square-foot home.

Four people were at the home with the fire broke out and all escaped safely with no injuries. But according to neighbors, a dog that was at the home died at the scene.

Fire officials received a call about the house fire at about 2:30 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control around 3:45 p.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials at the scene.

The home is located in the 2100 block of Valentine Road off Woodman Road in Henrico County. Valentine Road is blocked to traffic at this time and will be passable again around 5:30 p.m., according to officials.

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Henrico County Fire Department)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Nicholas Conigliaro)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Nicholas Conigliaro)

Fire on Valentine Road in Henrico County, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Photo: Paul Nevadomski)