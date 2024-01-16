HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Division of Fire is currently at the scene of a house fire that sent one person to the hospital.

An emergency call for a house fire in the 5200 block of Crenshaw Avenue was placed shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Photos of crews putting out the house fire on Crenshaw Avenue taken by a nearby resident. (Photo: Monica Cypress)

Photos of crews putting out the house fire on Crenshaw Avenue taken by a nearby resident. (Photo: Monica Cypress)

First responders arrived shortly after the call and began work on putting out the fire. A Henrico Fire spokesperson said the icy weather was affecting the firefighters’ response.

One person was displaced as a result of the fire and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities also said a cat had gone missing as a result of the fire.

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

(Photo: Alexis Bellamy, 8News)

According to authorities, it is unclear how long the fire had been burning because the call was made by an off-duty firefighter who had spotted it mid-blaze.

As of 10:15 a.m., the scene remained active as crews continued to work to clear the scene. It is still unknown what caused the fire at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.