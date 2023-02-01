HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a firearm violation after a person was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, officers were called to the Northeast Plaza Shopping Center in the 3000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike for a reported firearm violation.

According to police, there is currently one person in the hospital with life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident. Police said the injuries are consistent with gunshot wounds, however, the incident has not been identified as a shooting at this time.

Police are actively investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.