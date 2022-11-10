HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police Division has launched a death investigation after a person was found dead in a wooded area near Laburnum Avenue in Henrico.

Shortly before 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue for a reported death of a person.

Upon their arrival, officers found a dead in a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue.

Henrico Police is currently working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the individual’s identity. Police said the incident may have ties to a Richmond missing person’s case.

Investigators from the Richmond Police Department are also at the scene.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division) (Courtesy of Henrico County Police Division)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.