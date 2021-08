HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are working to learn more after a person was found on East Laburnum Avenue suffering from serious injuries.

They were found in the road near a Wendy’s but police are unsure whether or not they were struck by a vehicle at this time.

First responders took them to VCU Hospital for treatment.

At this time police have no information about a suspect or vehicle.