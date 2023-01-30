HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Hungary Road in western Henrico involving a truck and a motorcycle.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, the crash took place at the intersection of Hungary Road and Stockbridge Drive. One person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Photo: Henrico Police

Hungary Road and Stockbridge Drive in Henrico County

The westbound lanes of Hungary Road are closed while police investigate the crash. Drivers in the area are asked to use alternate routes.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has related information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.