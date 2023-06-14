HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A toddler was hit by a train at a Henrico railroad crossing on Wednesday night, according to police.

Henrico Police reported the incident had occurred on the railroad crossing on Dill Avenue at Vawter Avenue sometime before 10 p.m. As of 10:47 p.m., the victim is in stable condition.

The entire incident remains under investigation by police and railroad officials. Police are also working with the child’s family.

Dill Avenue at Vawter Avenue was closed to all traffic beginning at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, but has since reopened around 11 p.m.

