HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating after a person was hospitalized in a shooting in the area of East Highland Park.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, May 19, officers were called to the 3400 block of Howard Road for a reported shooting.

According to police, an adult victim was found with a gunshot wound and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said there is no active threat to the public and the incident remains under investigation. There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.