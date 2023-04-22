HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was taken to the hospital after police say he was hurt in an “incident” in the Montrose area of Henrico County.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers responded to an apartment on the 3600 block of Millers Glen Lane at 10:36 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting.

When they got there, they found a man with an injury. It was not specified whether the injury came from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to MCV with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.