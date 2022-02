HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC)- A person is hurt after a shooting early Saturday morning in Henrico.

According to Henrico police, officers responded to the area near Hungary Spring Road and Broad Street Saturday at 12:45 A.M, where they found a juvenile male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police have no suspect information at this time. Contact police if you have anything that may help in the investigation.