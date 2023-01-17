HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division has a person in custody following the shooting homicide of a 43-year-old man in the eastern area of the county.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, officers were called to a residence in the 5000 block of Charles City Road for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, emergency personnel located 43-year-old Cameron Darnell Steele of Henrico inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. Steele was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect and brought a person into custody. According to police, the identity of the person in custody will be released once warrants are served.

Anyone with information relating to this homicide is encouraged to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000.