HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital Tuesday night.

Police say it happened sometime before 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 in the 200 block of East Nine Mile Road near the Henrico Theater. Officers found a victim shot.

They were taken to the hospital. Neither the victim’s identity nor a motive for the shooting has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking story. Stay with 8News for updates.