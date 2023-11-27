HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Masonic Lane in Henrico County was closed Monday afternoon due to a deadly crash.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Henrico County Division of Police said Masonic Lane between 5th Street and Gay Avenue would be closed for an investigation into the crash.

Deadly crash on Masonic Lane in Henrico County Monday, Nov. 27

Deadly crash on Masonic Lane in Henrico County Monday, Nov. 27 (Photo: Henrico Police)

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drivers are told to take alternate routes as crews work to reopen the road safely.

Police have not released any information about the identity or age of the victim.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.