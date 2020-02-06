1  of  4
Breaking News
Wet roads a ‘considerable factor’ in school bus crash on I-64, VSP says Petersburg woman charged in shooting that put 1 in hospital Psychotherapist at Virginia children’s hospital accused of sexually assaulting former patient Police ID man shot to death inside Richmond convenience store
Closings & Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Person trapped in car following Henrico crash taken to hospital

Henrico County

Henrico fire said "all roads are rain soaked and possibly slick."

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was trapped in their car Thursday following a single-vehicle crash near Long Bridge Road and Darbytown Road in Henrico County.

A photo from the Henrico Fire Department shows a car on its side but officials say the person is expected to be OK.

According to the county’s fire marshal, the vehicle was eventually stabilized and the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Henrico fire said “all roads are rain soaked and possibly slick.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events