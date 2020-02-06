Person trapped in car following Henrico crash taken to hospital

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A person was trapped in their car Thursday following a single-vehicle crash near Long Bridge Road and Darbytown Road in Henrico County.
A photo from the Henrico Fire Department shows a car on its side but officials say the person is expected to be OK.
According to the county’s fire marshal, the vehicle was eventually stabilized and the driver was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Henrico fire said “all roads are rain soaked and possibly slick.”
