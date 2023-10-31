HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is investigating a shooting that was reported on North Laburnum Avenue in the morning on Tuesday.

At 9:18 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Henrico Police responded to a business at the 1300 block of North Laburnum Avenue, near Creighton Road for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, police said it was reported that the shooting occurred between two customers at the business.

No one was found with a gunshot wound on the scene, but a person showed up at an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to Henrico Police.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or who may have been in the area around that time is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.