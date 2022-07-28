HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Personal Hygiene Drive benefiting middle school students in the county’s public school system.

Donations for the drive will be accepted through August 19.

Most requested Items:

  • Toothbrush
  • Toothpaste
  • Deodorant
  • Disposable menstrual products
  • Socks (adult size 9 through 11)
  • White T-Shirts (adult size S though XL)

Drop-Off Locations:

  • East End Boxing Gym: 5725 Charles City Circle
  • Henrico County Jail West: 4317 N. Parham Road
  • Henrico County Training Center: 7701 East Parham Road
  • Henrico County Jail East: 17320 New Kent Highway
  • New Bridge Baptist Church: 5807 Nine Mile Road
The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Personal Hygiene Drive benefiting middle school students in the county’s public school system. (Photo: The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office)