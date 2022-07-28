HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Personal Hygiene Drive benefiting middle school students in the county’s public school system.
Donations for the drive will be accepted through August 19.
Most requested Items:
- Toothbrush
- Toothpaste
- Deodorant
- Disposable menstrual products
- Socks (adult size 9 through 11)
- White T-Shirts (adult size S though XL)
Drop-Off Locations:
- East End Boxing Gym: 5725 Charles City Circle
- Henrico County Jail West: 4317 N. Parham Road
- Henrico County Training Center: 7701 East Parham Road
- Henrico County Jail East: 17320 New Kent Highway
- New Bridge Baptist Church: 5807 Nine Mile Road