HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire at an apartment complex in Henrico forced three people out of their home on Tuesday.

At approximately 1 p.m. on August 9, units from the Henrico County Fire Division responded to the scene of a reported fire at an apartment complex located in the 8700 block of Queensmere Place.

According to Assistant Chief Henry Rosenbaum, the fire began in one of the ground-level apartments of the building. A man and two children in the home were preparing to cook a meal when a pan caught on fire, Rosenbaum said.

The man removed the two children from the apartment after the fire began. He then returned to attempt to put out the flames himself, but was unsuccessful, Henrico Fire said.

According to Rosenbaum, no serious injuries were reported in connection to the incident, but the man and two children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated and treated for smoke inhalation. Rosenbaum also said two other residents who lived in the upper-level apartments were retrieved from a balcony by crews.

The apartment where the flames originated sustained heavy damage while two apartments in the upper-level had smoke damage, according to Henrico Fire.

Rosenbaum said Red Cross has been contacted to assist the man and the children displaced by the fire.

See photos of the fire’s aftermath below.

Photo credit: Henry Rosenbaum / Henrico Fire Division

Photo credit: Henry Rosenbaum / Henrico Fire Division