PHOTOS: Following storms, downed trees reported across Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Downed trees turned power lines into rubber bands in the area of Charles City Road near Elko Road in Henrico County.

8News was there as neighbors helped clear the roadway that was completely blocked by a downed tree, following storms in the area.

YIKES! This tree turned power lines into rubber bands on Charles City Road near Elko Road in Henrico. Neighbors work to clean up the aftermath following tonight’s big storm. (Photo: Ben Dennis)

Charles City Road near Elko Road in Henrico. (Photo: Quincy Tucker)

One person told 8News Dominion Energy was already on scene and power restoration efforts were underway.

Nearly 1200 customers are without power now in the Charles City and Elko Road area.

